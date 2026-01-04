Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring in the Manchester City vs Liverpool game | Image: Associated Press

A managerless Chelsea will take on Manchester City in a crucial Premier League fixture at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. City have lost their grip on the title race following a draw against Sunderland and are currently adrift by seven points with league leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea are winless in their last 3 Premier League matches and will face an uphill task against the in-form Manchester City. U21 head coach Calum McFarlane will be in charge at the Etihad Stadium as the Blues continue to search for a perfect replacement for Enzo Maresca.

City are pushing Arsenal for their 11th Premier League title and will definitely fancy to bank on their home comfort. The likes of Rayan Cherki have been quite instrumental this season, and Pep Guardiola's side is expected to go all guns blazing.

Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

