Lincoln City vs Chelsea: From Live Streaming Details To Predicted Lineups, Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Carabao Cup 2025 Clash

After losing their Premier League clash to Manchester United in Matchweek 5, Chelsea will begin their Carabao Cup campaign with an away game against the League One outfit Lincoln City. Chelsea will have a lot to look forward to and they might have taken a lot of learnings from their 2-1 defeat against the 'Red Devils'. Lincoln, on the other hand, are taking on the five-time winners of this competition.

Lincoln City vs Chelsea: Team News For Carabao Clash

Chelsea Team News: Chelsea are coming into this game on the back of a Premier League game defeat against Manchester United. The manager of The Blues, Enzo Maresca, will make full use of his squad and he will look to rotate his players. Chelsea will be without the services of Robert Sánchez as he is serving a one-game ban after he was sent off in the game against Manchester United. Ex-Manchester United player Alejandro Garnacho is expected to play his first game for The Blues. Chelsea have injury concerns too as they will be without the services of Cole Palmer, who aggravated his groin injury.

Lincoln Team News: Dom Jefferies is expected to return for the hosts of this clash, but it will depend on his hip injury. Just like Chelsea, Lincoln also is plagued with injury issues as Jack Moylan is certainly out with an ankle issue. The home team will expect 20-year-old Francis Okoronkwo and 21-year-olds Oscar Thorn to deliver for Skubala.

Lincoln City vs Chelsea: Head-To-Head Record (Last Five Games)

In the last five clashes between Chelsea and Lincoln City, Lincoln have won just one game, Chelsea have won two, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Lincoln City vs Chelsea: Here's When And Where The Game Will Be Played

The Lincoln City vs Chelsea game will be played at the LNER Stadium on September 23, 2025. As per IST, the game will be played on September 24 and will start at 12:15 am.

Lincoln City vs Chelsea: Here Are The Predicted XIs For The Game

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Lincoln (4-2-3-1): Jörgensen; Gusto, Tosin, Acheampong, Hato; Santos, Fernández; Garnacho, Buonanotte, Gittens; Guiu.

Lincoln predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-3-3): Jeacock; Montsma, Jackson, Bradley, Reach; House, Barbrook, Ring; Thorn, Draper, Okoronkwo.

Lincoln City vs Chelsea: Here's How To Live Stream The Carabao Cup Clash