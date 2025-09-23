Ousmane Dembele Races Past Lamine Yamal And Mohamed Salah To Win Ballon d'Or, Here's The Full Ranking List Of The Prestigious Award

Ousmane Dembélé, Paris Saint-Germain's forward, won the 69th edition of Ballon d’Or. The 28-year-old football player was crowned in the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. The PSG forward beat Barcelona and Spain's Lamine Yamal to bag the statuette, which is a symbol of prestige. Dembélé played a very crucial role in guiding Paris Saint-Germain to their UEFA Champions League glory earlier this year.

Paris Saint-Germain Dominate Ballon d'Or 2025

The men’s Ballon d’Or final list had a total of five players in the top 10. This certainly was a result of the brilliant campaign they had. Paris Saint-Germain not only won the Ligue 1, but they also went to defeat Inter Milan 5-0 to clinch the prestigious title.

Apart from the five Paris Saint-Germain players, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Nuno Mendes also finished in the top 10.

Here's The Full Ballon d'Or Ranking List

1. Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain and France)

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona & Spain)

3. Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain & Portugal)

4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt)

5. Raphinha (Barcelona & Brazil)

6. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain & Morocco)

7. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid & France)

8. Cole Palmer (Chelsea & England)

9. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain & Italy)

10. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain & Portugal)

11. Pedri (Barcelona & Spain)

12. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain & Georgia)

13. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich & England)

14. Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain & France)

15. Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting & Sweden)

16. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid & Brazil)

17. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona & Poland)

18. Scott McTominay (Napoli & Scotland)

19. João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain & Morocco)

20. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan & Argentina)

21. Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund & Guinea)

22. Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool & Argentina)

23. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid & England)

24. Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain & Spain)

26. Erling Haaland (Manchester City & Norway)

27. Declan Rice (Arsenal & England)

28. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool & Netherlands)

29. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen & Germany)

30. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich & France)

ALSO READ | Pep Guardiola Registers Unwanted Record As Manchester City Manager After Arsenal Pull Off Stoppage Time Heist In Emirates Stadium

Comparing Top Contenders Lamine Yamal And Ousmane Dembélé's 2024/25 Season