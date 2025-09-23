Updated 23 September 2025 at 10:15 IST
Ousmane Dembele Races Past Lamine Yamal And Mohamed Salah To Win Ballon d'Or, Here's The Full Ranking List Of The Prestigious Award
Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele won Ballon d'Or 2025. Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Dembele's PSG teammate Vitinha made it to the top 10 of the top 10 rankings
Ousmane Dembélé, Paris Saint-Germain's forward, won the 69th edition of Ballon d’Or. The 28-year-old football player was crowned in the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. The PSG forward beat Barcelona and Spain's Lamine Yamal to bag the statuette, which is a symbol of prestige. Dembélé played a very crucial role in guiding Paris Saint-Germain to their UEFA Champions League glory earlier this year.
Paris Saint-Germain Dominate Ballon d'Or 2025
The men’s Ballon d’Or final list had a total of five players in the top 10. This certainly was a result of the brilliant campaign they had. Paris Saint-Germain not only won the Ligue 1, but they also went to defeat Inter Milan 5-0 to clinch the prestigious title.
Apart from the five Paris Saint-Germain players, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Nuno Mendes also finished in the top 10.
Here's The Full Ballon d'Or Ranking List
1. Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain and France)
2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona & Spain)
3. Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain & Portugal)
4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt)
5. Raphinha (Barcelona & Brazil)
6. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain & Morocco)
7. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid & France)
8. Cole Palmer (Chelsea & England)
9. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain & Italy)
10. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain & Portugal)
11. Pedri (Barcelona & Spain)
12. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain & Georgia)
13. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich & England)
14. Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain & France)
15. Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting & Sweden)
16. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid & Brazil)
17. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona & Poland)
18. Scott McTominay (Napoli & Scotland)
19. João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain & Morocco)
20. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan & Argentina)
21. Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund & Guinea)
22. Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool & Argentina)
23. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid & England)
24. Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain & Spain)
26. Erling Haaland (Manchester City & Norway)
27. Declan Rice (Arsenal & England)
28. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool & Netherlands)
29. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen & Germany)
30. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich & France)
Comparing Top Contenders Lamine Yamal And Ousmane Dembélé's 2024/25 Season
Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé were being considered to take the top spot in Ballon d'Or 2025. In the 2024/25 season, Dembélé played 53 games, scored 35 goals and 16 assists. Right winger Lamine Yamal, on the other hand, played 55 games, scored 18 goals and 25 assists.
