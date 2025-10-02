Erling Haaland Continues His Domination, Manchester City Star Sets Sight On Lionel Messi's Mammoth UEFA Champions League Record

Erling Haaland continues to surprise his opponents and football fans all across the globe. Despite giving his best on the pitch, Monaco held Pep Guardiola's men to a 2-2 draw. City had held on to their lead for quite some time, but a late penalty at Monaco resulted in the game ending as a draw. City looked all set to keep their record of 100 per cent wins intact, courtesy of a stellar show from Erling Haaland, but fate certainly had different ideas for them.

Haaland Closes In On Lionel Messi's Record

Manchester City youngster Erling Haaland has gradually made it his habit of creating new records every time he walks out to play for his team. Haaland is fast approaching another massive Champions League record after setting one in his previous UCL outing. During Manchester City's game against Monaco, Haaland smashed Ruud van Nistelrooy's record and became the fastest to reach 50 goals in the competition. Haaland achieved this record only in 49 outings in the Champions League.

He has now set his sights on Lionel Messi's record of being the fastest to score UEFA Champions League goals. Haaland scored the 51st and the 52nd goal in his 50th Champions League game and he looks all set to go past the Inter Miami and Argentina legend in record time. Messi had reached the 60 goals mark in 80 games, whereas Haaland only needs 8 goals from the next 29 games and the kind of form he is in, he looks certain to break it.

Despite performing exceptionally well, the Manchester City youngster wasn't completely satisfied with the team's performance. "It isn't good enough. We have to try to win the next game. It is the only thing we can do," said Haaland after the game.

Haaland Shines In Manchester City's Dismal Outing