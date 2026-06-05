Erling Haaland In 'Viking' Mode, Norway's Stunning Warrior-Styled Photoshoot Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Sets Internet On Fire

FIFA World Cup 2026: The Norway national football team, including its superstar striker Erling Haaland, presented themselves as the dark horse contenders of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, dressing up in Viking-themed outfits, with shields and swords in their hands.

Haaland-powered Norway, led by captain Martin Odegaard, secured their spot in the FIFA World Cup last year after a 28-year absence from the tournament under coach Stale Solbakken, who was part of the squad at the FIFA World Cup 1998. The Manchester City striker, Haaland, has been exceptional for Norway in the Qualifiers and enjoys the status as the biggest superstar of the team.

The official Instagram handle of the Norway football team, in collaboration with reputed photographer David Yarrow, sent a message to the opposition that they are coming for the trophy as well and by no means are to be taken lightly, warning, "Norway is coming".

ALSO READ: FIFA Cancels Free World Cup Tickets For About 60 Fans After Website Glitch Shows Glaring Error Just Days Before Tournament

Advertisement

As per the Cambridge Dictionary, a Viking is a person belonging to a race of Scandinavian (Norway, Sweden and Denmark) people who travelled by sea and attacked parts of northern and southern Europe between the 8th and the 11th centuries. The photoshoot could also be a popular OTT series, 'Vikings'.

Haaland also posted a picture of himself with a sword and shield in his hand, ready to take the World Cup by storm, just like he has been doing in English and European Football as a part of the trophy-winning juggernaut of Manchester City.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Portugal Defender Ruben Dias Issues A Warning Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Norway is a part of Group I with France, Iraq and Senegal. They will start their campaign against Iraq on June 16 at Foxborough, Massachusetts. This is only Norway's fourth FIFA World Cup, and their best finish was a round of 16 finish in their last appearance back in 1998.

Norway squad:

Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik.

Defenders

Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langas, Torbjorn Heggem, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Julian Ryerson, David Moller Wolfe, Leo Ostigard

Midfielders: Thelonious Aasgaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorstvedt, Martin Odegaard.