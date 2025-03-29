Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India, USA And UK?

La Liga: Espanyol will lock horns against Atletico Madrid in their upcoming fixture of the La Liga on Saturday, March 29 at the RCDE Stadium. The match will kick off at 8:45 PM IST. Espanyol have displayed a sluggish performance in their previous five matches, winning just one game. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid have won two fixtures in their last five matches. The hosts are coming into this game after a 2-1 defeat against Mallorca. While, La Rojas conceded a 4-2 loss against FC Barcelona in their past match of the tournament.

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid: La Liga Live Streaming Details

Where will the Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Espanyol and Atletico Madrid will be played at the RCDE Stadium in Spain.

When will Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Espanyol and Atletico Madrid will be played on Saturday, March 29 at 8:45 AM IST.

How to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, the Espanyol and Atletico Madrid La Liga match won’t have a broadcast in India as there is no official broadcast partner for La Liga in the country.

How to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live streaming of La Liga match in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Espanyol and Atletico Madrid La Liga match in India for free on gxr.world website.

How to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live streaming of La Liga match in the USA?

Fans can watch the live streaming of Espanyol and Atletico Madrid La Liga match in the USA on ESPN Plus.

How to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live streaming of La Liga match in the UK?