Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India, USA And UK?

Updated March 29th 2025, 15:16 IST
La Liga: Espanyol will lock horns against Atletico Madrid in their upcoming fixture of the La Liga on Saturday, March 29 at the RCDE Stadium. The match will kick off at 8:45 PM IST. Espanyol have displayed a sluggish performance in their previous five matches, winning just one game. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid have won two fixtures in their last five matches. The hosts are coming into this game after a 2-1 defeat against Mallorca. While, La Rojas conceded a 4-2 loss against FC Barcelona in their past match of the tournament.
ALSO READ: Football Legend Ronaldinho Lands In Chennai Ahead Of Brazil Legends Vs India-All Stars Clash, Chennaiyin FC Shares Video
The La Liga match between Espanyol and Atletico Madrid will be played at the RCDE Stadium in Spain.
The La Liga match between Espanyol and Atletico Madrid will be played on Saturday, March 29 at 8:45 AM IST.
ALSO READ: Time For Chennai Super Kings To Look Past MS Dhoni? CSK's Questionable Move In RCB Clash Highlights Their Weakness
Unfortunately, the Espanyol and Atletico Madrid La Liga match won’t have a broadcast in India as there is no official broadcast partner for La Liga in the country.
Fans can watch the live streaming of the Espanyol and Atletico Madrid La Liga match in India for free on gxr.world website.
Fans can watch the live streaming of Espanyol and Atletico Madrid La Liga match in the USA on ESPN Plus.
Fans in the UK can watch the live streaming of Espanyol and Atletico Madrid La Liga match on Premier Sports.
Published March 29th 2025, 15:16 IST