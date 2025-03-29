IPL 2025: Time For Chennai Super Kings To Look Past MS Dhoni? CSK's Questionable Move In RCB Clash Highlights Their Weakness

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings were humbled by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eighth game of the ongoing 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League. RCB defeated CSK by 50 runs in their fortress, Chepauk. The manner in which Chennai lost the game raises serious concerns. Surprisingly, Chennai never looked switched on; they erred in the field, dropped a couple of catches, and with the bat in their hands, they looked clueless and never expressed their intent to chase 197 down.

Chennai made questionable moves by opening their innings with Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi. Interestingly, CSK have someone like Devon Conway in their ranks, who has done pretty well for them in the past. The opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway has reaped big rewards for CSK, but somehow, the five-time champions have decided to open with Tripathi and Rachin, and this plan has been backfiring. But more than that, CSK's biggest issue lies with their biggest star, MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni's batting number is a huge problem for CSK

Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni are synonymous with each other. MS Dhoni, for many years now, has attracted huge crowds, and no matter wherever he plays, the stadiums turn into a sea of yellow. But is it the same MS Dhoni who used to finish matches at will? Definitely not.

Dhoni is still razor-sharp as a wicketkeeper; there are no doubts about it. But as far as his batting is concerned, it is not the same anymore, and the writing is on the wall. Chennai's management shocked everybody by promoting the recently retired R. Ashwin ahead of MS Dhoni. When Ashwin came out to bat, Chennai still needed over 100 runs from 36 balls. This move was baffling, considering the fact that the Net Run Rate plays a major role in helping teams qualify for the playoffs.

Till the time Dhoni came out to bat, Chennai's cause was long lost, and the game was just a formality. This raises serious questions about Chennai's plans and MS Dhoni's form.

Chennai To Lock Horns With Rajasthan Next