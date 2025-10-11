Estonia vs Italy Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live In India?

Italy will take on Estonia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier | Image: AP

Italy cannot afford to put a foot wrong when they take on Estonia in a crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier. The Azzurri remain second with nine points in their kitty but have played a match less than their placed Israel.

Group I topper Norway have already capitalised on their chances, having struck 15 goals in 5 matches. Italy have missed out on qualifying in consecutive FIFA World Cups and they cannot take things lightly. The Gennaro Gattuso era started with a commanding 5-0 win over Estonia and they would be hoping to replicate their feat.

Estonia have collected just three points in their kitty and need to win their all three remaining games to be in contention for qualification. They played out a goalless draw against Andorra in the last match and coach Jurgen Henn will definitely ring in some changes to his ranks.

Also Read: Injury Woes Strike France During FIFA World Cup Qualifier As Star Kylian Mbappe Set To Miss Upcoming Iceland Clash

Estonia vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming

Where will the Estonia vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Estonia and Italy will be played at Lilleküla Stadium.

At what time will the Estonia vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers start?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Estonia and Italy will start at 12:15 AM IST.

When will the Estonia vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Estonia and Italy will be played on Sunday.

How to watch the Estonia vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Estonia vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Estonia vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in India?