Injury Woes Strike France During FIFA World Cup Qualifier As Star Kylian Mbappe Set To Miss Upcoming Iceland Clash

Kylian Mbappe in pain after sustaining injury during France vs Azerbaijan clash | Image: AP

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Star footballer Kylian Mbappe is set to miss France's upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Iceland, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 13.

During France's 3-0 win over Azerbaijan in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier, on Saturday, October 11, the French skipper Kylian Mbappe sustained a knee injury and had to be subbed off in the 83rd minute of the match.

Mbappe made the breakthrough for France against Azerbaijan when he got the back of the net just minutes before the first half.

French Football Federation Issues Statement On Mbappe's Injury

The French Football Federation (FFF) on Saturday released a statement and confirmed that Mbappe will not be traveling with his teammates to Reykjavik, where they will take on Iceland. Instead, Mbappe will return to Madrid and recover from his injury.

"Upon the French delegation's return to Clairefontaine, the French team captain spoke with Didier Deschamps. The national coach has confirmed his absence. Kylian Mbappé has been released to his club and will not be replaced," FFF stated in the statement as quoted by ESPN.

Before the start of the international, Mbappe hurt the same place during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Villareal in La Liga, following which he was subbed off in the 83rd minute of the match.

Currently, in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier, France displayed a stunning performance, sealing nine points after playing three matches.

Kylian Mbappe's Stats With France

Kylian Mbappe has played 93 matches for the French National Team, scoring 53 goals.

In the ongoing 2025-2026 season, Mbappe has showcased a stunning performance. The 26-year-old has played 13 matches so far for Los Blancos, scoring 15 goals and making two assists.