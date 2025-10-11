Portugal vs Ireland Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live In India?

Portugal will aim to maintain their winning run when they host Ireland in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side kicked off their qualifying campaign with consecutive victories over Armenia and Hungary, scoring eight goals in the process.

Portugal have come a long way since their heartbreak in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they lost to Morocco in the quarterfinals. Ronaldo has set his sights on another World Cup finals, as it seems, and the 40-year-old hasn't shown any restraint so far.

Portugal's UEFA Nations League triumph means they are guaranteed at least a playoff spot in the Qualifiers, but they are comfortably positioned to make it to the finals this time.

On the other side, Ireland haven't qualified for the World Cup since 2006 and they will have a tough task to cut out. They have managed just one point in their kitty so far.

Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming

Where will the Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup Qualifiers be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland will be played at Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon.

At what time will the Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup Qualifiers start?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland will start at 12:15 AM IST.

When will the Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland will be played on Sunday.

How to watch the Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match live streaming in India?