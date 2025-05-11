Europa League Finalists Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur Suffer Twin Losses to West Ham and Crystal Palace Respectively

The UEFA Europa League final for the 2024-25 season will be an all-England affair as Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will compete for Europe's secondary continental cup competition. However, both sides ended up losing their respective league games over the weekend.

United hosted a struggling West Ham United and lost the game 0-2 thanks to goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen.

Spurs, on the other hand, lost to Crystal Palace in a home fixture thanks to a brace from star winger Eberechi Eze.

The final of the Europa League is set to be held on May 22, and both finalists risk heading into the competition with losing form on their side.

Big Wins for Palace, West Ham

For West Ham, the win helped take them two places up the table as they went from 17th to 15th, whereas Palace were and remain in 12th place.

But it cannot be understated how big the wins were for both sides. West Ham had been on a torrid run of form lately - their last league win came at the end of February and they had gone 8 league games without a win.

For Palace, it was their first league win since April when they registered a 2-1 win over Brighton but after which they had not won a league game on 5 attempts.

United, Spurs Just Above Relegation Spots

Yet what is worse for both United and Spurs is the league positions it leaves them in - United are in 16th whereas Spurs are one place lower in 17th.

This means both teams could have found themselves in relegation dogfights had the 3 teams to go down a division not already been confirmed.