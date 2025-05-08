Europa League, Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao: Predicted Lineups, Venue, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Manchester United will host Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semifinal second leg at Old Trafford. United are carrying a 3-0 lead from the first leg and will enter this match on the back of a 3-4 loss at the hands of Brentford in the Premier League. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

Manchester United Eye Second Europa League Title

Manchester United's performance in the Europa League has been pretty extraordinary. In a stark contrast to their domestic form, the Red Devils haven't lost a single match in the competition and have had a pretty errorless campaign. United do have one foot in the final, but cannot take things for granted, as any further slip-up would mean they would lose their opportunity to play Champions League football next season. Ruben Amorim could be the first manager after Thomas Tuchel to guide an English club to the European final in his very first season.

United's record in the European competition against Spanish teams hasn't been good, and Athletic Bilbao would want to avenge their 3-0 defeat. However, they will have a tough job on their hands as Oihan Sancet, Inaki Williams, and Nico Williams didn't travel for the match. Bilbao's hope for a top-four finish in the La Liga is also fizzling away gradually, as Villarreal is pushing them with four matches remaining.

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted Lineup

Manchester United

Onana; Lindelof, Maguire, Yoro; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Athletic Bilbao

Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Paredes, Yeray, Berchiche; De Galarreta, Jauregizar; Djaló, Gómez, Berenguer; Sannadi.

