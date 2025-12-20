Everton vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match Live In India?

Arsenal will face off against Everton in a crucial Premier League match against Everton. The Gunners have lost the advantage in the Premier League title race but are still two points adrift of second-placed Manchester City.

This game will mark Mikel Arteta's sixth year at the North London club, and time is running out for the Spanish manager to prove his Premier League credentials. The Gunners have dealt with several injuries throughout the season and will be without Ben White, Gabriel and Kai Havertz.

Everton have had an upturn in form and have defeated the likes of Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in the proceedings. The Toffees eye to end the season in the top half of the table and would be eager to take advantage of their home comfort.

Advertisement

Everton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details



When will the Everton vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Everton vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Advertisement

Where will the Everton vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Everton vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Hill Dickinson Stadium, England.

What time will the Everton vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Everton vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Everton vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Everton vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?