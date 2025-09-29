Everton vs West Ham Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India

West Ham have had an eventful week so far. They recently sacked their manager Graham Potter only after eight months into the job as the club's manager. West Ham are currently at the 19th spot with just three points from five Premier League 2025/26 games. Despite things going haywire for the club, all eyeballs will firmly be fixated on Nuno Espirito Santo, who is preparing to assume charge in his first game that will be played against Everton.

"It feels good. I’m very happy to be here. I'm honoured and ready to work. I’m glad to face the challenge. There are expectations, but before all the expectations, all the achievements that we desire, that we want to do, we must create a platform of knowledge, of coming closer to the fans," said Nuno after he was appointed the West Ham manager.

Everton, on the other hand, have experienced a contrasting future as compared to West Ham. In their last four games, Everton have registered two wins and a draw, and they are at the 12th position with seven points. The David Moyes-led side have problems of their own, and they have managed to win only one game from their last five home fixtures.

Everton vs West Ham, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming

When will the Everton vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Everton vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Tuesday, September 30

Where will the Everton vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Everton vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place at the Hill Dickinson Stadium

At what time will the Everton vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Everton vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 12:30 AM IST

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Everton vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Everton vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network

How to live stream the Everton vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match?