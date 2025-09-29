Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Football News /
  • Real Madrid Face Injury Scare Ahead Of Crucial UCL Clash, Los Blancos Likely To Miss Star Center-Back's Services In Kairat Almaty Game

Updated 29 September 2025 at 16:06 IST

Real Madrid Face Injury Scare Ahead Of Crucial UCL Clash, Los Blancos Likely To Miss Star Center-Back's Services In Kairat Almaty Game

Atletico Madrid recently defeated Real Madrid 5-2 in their recent La Liga clash. In the 2025/26 La Liga season, Real Madrid have acquired 18 points from 7 games

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Eder Militao during La Liga 2025/26
Eder Militao during La Liga 2025/26 | Image: Associated Press
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

It has been a tough week for Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid. The 15-time UEFA Champions League winners were steamrolled by Atletico Madrid as they succumbed to a 5-2 defeat. The Los Blancos will now have to regather themselves as they travel to Kazakhstan for their next Champions League clash with Kairat Almaty.

In their last UCL outing, Madrid had defeated Marseille. Kairat Almaty, on the other hand, sustained a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting Lisbon.

Injury Scare for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will have a lot to ponder about prior to their UCL game against Kairat Almaty. The Los Blancos might miss the key pillar of their defense, Éder Militão. Several reports have confirmed that the Brazilian center-back has sustained a severe ankle contusion, and this injury might force him to be on the sidelines in the coming few days. This might be a huge blow for Real Madrid, considering the fact that it will have tactical conundrum.

ALSO READ | Manchester United Refuse To Press The 'Panic Button', Ruben Amorim To Continue As The Manager Of The Red Devils: Report

Kylian Mbappé continues to be Real Madrid's beacon of hope, and all eyeballs will be fixated on him when Madrid lock horns with Kairat in their upcoming Champions League fixture. Questions around Real Madrid's defense still remain unsolved, and the coaching staff still haven't been able to forge a strong attacking side around Mbappé.

Courtesy of their 5-1 loss in the 'Madrid Derby', the Los Blancos have been dethroned from the top spot, which now belongs to their arch-rivals FC Barcelona. Madrid have secured 18 points from 7 games after winning six of them so far.

Jorge Valdano Reflects on Madrid's Derby Defeat

Real Madrid stalwart Jorge Valdano highlighted the biggest factor that led to Real's defeat in the Madrid Derby. "Real Madrid didn't play with the same intensity as Atletico Madrid. Atletico clearly won the match up front. Every cross was a drama, a real drama for Madrid," said Valdano.

ALSO READ | 'We Deserved Much More': Mikel Arteta Reacts After Arsenal Win Last Minute Premier League Thriller Against Newcastle United

Despite enjoying 63 per cent possession, Atletico Madrid outplayed the Los Blancos as they were nothing but second-best in the moments that went on to decide the course of the game.

Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya

Published On: 29 September 2025 at 16:06 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source