Real Madrid Face Injury Scare Ahead Of Crucial UCL Clash, Los Blancos Likely To Miss Star Center-Back's Services In Kairat Almaty Game

It has been a tough week for Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid. The 15-time UEFA Champions League winners were steamrolled by Atletico Madrid as they succumbed to a 5-2 defeat. The Los Blancos will now have to regather themselves as they travel to Kazakhstan for their next Champions League clash with Kairat Almaty.

In their last UCL outing, Madrid had defeated Marseille. Kairat Almaty, on the other hand, sustained a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting Lisbon.

Injury Scare for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will have a lot to ponder about prior to their UCL game against Kairat Almaty. The Los Blancos might miss the key pillar of their defense, Éder Militão. Several reports have confirmed that the Brazilian center-back has sustained a severe ankle contusion, and this injury might force him to be on the sidelines in the coming few days. This might be a huge blow for Real Madrid, considering the fact that it will have tactical conundrum.

Kylian Mbappé continues to be Real Madrid's beacon of hope, and all eyeballs will be fixated on him when Madrid lock horns with Kairat in their upcoming Champions League fixture. Questions around Real Madrid's defense still remain unsolved, and the coaching staff still haven't been able to forge a strong attacking side around Mbappé.

Courtesy of their 5-1 loss in the 'Madrid Derby', the Los Blancos have been dethroned from the top spot, which now belongs to their arch-rivals FC Barcelona. Madrid have secured 18 points from 7 games after winning six of them so far.

Jorge Valdano Reflects on Madrid's Derby Defeat

Real Madrid stalwart Jorge Valdano highlighted the biggest factor that led to Real's defeat in the Madrid Derby. "Real Madrid didn't play with the same intensity as Atletico Madrid. Atletico clearly won the match up front. Every cross was a drama, a real drama for Madrid," said Valdano.