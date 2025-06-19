Ex-Blue Tigers Coach Igor Stimac Reflects On His Memorable Five Years in India During PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Croatia

Updated 19 June 2025 at 21:48 IST
Former Indian Football Team coach Igor Stimac has reflected on his tenure during PM Modi's recent trip to Croatia. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently concluded a three-nation visit and returned to India on Thursday.
Stimac was relieved of his duties in June last year following a disappointing campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. India could only manage two points and score two goals in the proceedings.
The former Croatian international took to Instagram to post, “I spent five unforgettable years in India as the HC of the Indian national football team, and that period left a deep mark on my life. That is why it was a special pleasure for me to attend the dinner with the Indian Prime Minister, His Excellency Narendra Modi, who visited Croatia yesterday. This is his first visit to our country and I am glad that new areas of cooperation between Croatia and India are opening up 🇭🇷❤️🇮🇳!”
Under Stimac's tenure, India played 53 matches, winning 19, losing 20 and drawing 14 games. Manolo Marquez replaced Igor Stimac but he has failed to lead India to the path of success and his future is also up in the air.
19 June 2025