Ex-Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Sacked, Departs Bayer Leverkusen Just After Three Games Into The Season

Erik ten Hag's stint with Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen hasn't gone as planned so far. The former Manchester United boss has just managed to acquire one point from his opening two games in the German League. Erik ten Hag's Bayer Leverkusen lost their first game by 2-1 to Hoffenheim. Things got worse for ten Hag when Leverkusen threw away their 3-1 lead against Werder Bremen and the game ended in a 3-3 draw.

Bayer Leverkusen Sack Erik ten Hag: Reports

Bayer won their DFB-Pokal game by 2-1 against SV Wehen Wiesbaden, but one loss and one draw from two Bundesliga games has left the Bayer Leverkusen management red-faced and they have refused to back him publicly. "Bayer 04 Leverkusen has parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag with immediate effect. Training will be taken over by the assistant coaching staff for the time being," wrote Leverkusen on their social media account.

The former Manchester United boss had replaced former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star Xabi Alonso. Xabi had a tremendous run with Bayer Leverkusen and he led the club to an unbeaten domestic double in 2024 before moving to Real Madrid. Under Alonso, Leverkusen also reached the Europa League final where the German club lost to Atalanta.

Ten Hag had a dominant run before joining the Red Devils in 2022. Before taking over the reins of Manchester United from Ralf Rangnick, ten Hag had led Ajax to three consecutive Dutch titles. Despite whatever happened during ten Hag's stint with Manchester United, the club's fallout with one of the greatest football players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo, garnered a lot of eyeballs.

Fernando Carro Reacts To The ten Hag Sacking

"A separation at this early point in the season is painful, but from our perspective, it was necessary. Our goal remains to achieve the targets we set for the season and for that, we need the best possible conditions," said Fernando Carro, the Chairman of the Leverkusen Management Board.