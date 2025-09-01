'Very Disappointed With The Result': Mikel Arteta Sets The Record Straight For His Players After Liverpool School Arsenal By 1-0

After the completion of matchweek three of the 2025/26 season of the Premier League, defending champions Liverpool have continued to remain on the top spot. After three games so far, Liverpool have acquired 9 points and they are yet to lose a game. Arsenal, on the other hand, are trying to better the result as compared to the previous season and as Mohamed Salah's own admission, they are one of the favourites to win the Premier League. Arsenal are currently on the third spot with six points.

Mikel Arteta Laments After Arsenal's Loss Against Liverpool

Arsenal's main man Mikel Arteta was left unimpressed after his team suffered the first defeat of the season. Arsenal did miss a few chances and it cost them the game against defending champions Liverpool. The game did seem like ending in a draw but Dominik Szoboszlai's 83rd-minute stunner helped the reigning champions secure a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

The defeat also meant that Arsenal lost their first away game since a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United in November 2024. The runners-up of the 2024/25 season were also without the services of Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka, and it did not help their cause either.

"I am very disappointed with the result but very proud of my players. Both sets of players had to dig in to a level where there was nothing between the two. It was going to be decided by an individual error or a moment of magic. You cannot dominate here for 90 minutes; it is impossible. At the end of the game, I said we have to find a way to win these big matches," said the Arsenal boss after the match.

New Signings Incoming For Arsenal: Reports

For some time now, Arsenal have been linked up with a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie. The Leverkusen defender will reportedly fly to London and it is bound to boost Arteta's squad.