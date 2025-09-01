Luis Suarez Spits On Seattle Sounders Coach, Star Footballer Kickstarts Brawl After Inter Miami Succumb To 0-3 Loss In Leagues Cup Final | WATCH

The Seattle Sounders schooled Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. The Sounders defeated the Messi-led Miami side by 0-3 in the Leagues Cup Final. Despite being under the spotlight due to its star-studded lineup, Miami succumbed under pressure and they looked far from their best in the Leagues Cup final. Messi, despite the reputation that he has, wasted a few easy chances in the summit clash of the Leagues Cup. Suarez, on the other hand, who has had problems of his own, failed to guide his team to victory despite putting his best foot forward.

Luis Suarez Spits On Seattle Sounders Coach

Uruguayan star footballer Luis Suárez, despite being on the top of his game, hogged the limelight for all the wrong reasons in the Leagues Cup final. Few things that transpired after the full-time whistle left everybody in a state of shock. The Inter Miami star was visibly miffed with the shocking defeat that Miami had to endure at the hands of Sounders and he kickstarted a brawl that was nothing but unfortunate.

As soon as the referee blew the full-time whistle, Suárez ran towards Seattle's 20-year-old star midfielder Obed Vargas and put him into a headlock. Suárez's acts kickstarted a huge brawl between Seattle and Miami players and unfortunately, few punches were thrown, making a mockery of the sportsman spirit.

As soon as things started to go out of hand, the players of both sides had to be separated, but Suarez added more fire to it. The Uruguayan star footballer then confronted the Seattle Sounders assistant coach. The former Barcelona star appeared to have spat on the coach's face while being taken away by his team.

Seattle Sounders School Inter Miami

Inter Miami might have never thought about the treatment that they were given in the Leagues Cup Final. Osaze De Rosario scored the first goal for Seattle Sounders in the 26th minute of the game.