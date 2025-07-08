Manchester United Suffer £10 Million Setback as Manager Ruben Amorim Pulls The Plug on Amazon 'All or Nothing' Series - Reports

The 2024-25 Premier League season was a difficult one for football giants Manchester United. Not only did they finish 15th in the league under new manager Ruben Amorim, they missed out on any form of European football and are in financial trouble. As such, any short-term or long-term monetary gains they could make would be of great help to the club.

They were reportedly in secret talks with streaming giants Amazon Prime for a new All Or Nothing-style docu-series which would have netted them around £10 million, more than Amazon agreed to pay the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur for their ‘All or Nothing’ documentaries.

However, Amorim was not keen on the project as he felt the cameras would serve as an unwanted distraction for the club at a time of turmoil.

Amorim's Reluctance Explained

Since Amorim's joining, the side have experienced a lot of turbulence behind the scenes - not only have minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's job cuts damaged morale, but a number of players have publicly and privately clashed with Amorim.

This includes the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, both of whom are reportedly for sale this summer.

The Portuguese head coach is being allowed to mould the squad to his image, even if that means letting go of players once considered United lifers.

Understandably, he is not keen to shed an even brighter spotlight behind the scenes at Old Trafford - although given he once broke a TV during a team talk due to anger, fans will be disappointed to miss out on such happenings.

Big Loss For Football Fans

It doesn't help that the All Or Nothing series' so far have been largely well-received by football fans, with the Tottenham one in particular going down in infamy due to the presence of the ever-quotable manager Jose Mourinho.

But even the ones featuring Arsenal and Manchester City had their moments, and there is little doubt a Manchester United one would have garnered a lot of interest.