Real Madrid Star Kylian Mbappe Ends Legal Harassment Battle Against PSG, What Do We Know So Far

Kylian Mbappe has decided to withdraw the legal proceedings against his former club Paris Saint-Germain, a source told the Associated Press. The Real Madrid star had accused the French club of moral harassment as the last few months of his PSG tenure ended in a heated stand-off between the two parties.

Why Kylian Mbappe Decided To Withdraw Complaint Against PSG?

A source close to the Madrid star insisted that the 26 year old wants to reconcile with his former club and the decision only reflects his thought process. However, Mbappe's ongoing claim against PSG about unpaid wages to the tune of 55 million Euros is still under trial before an industrial tribunal and his decision to withdraw the moral harassment complaint hasn't affected this, as reported by the AP.

The AP report also stated that Mbappe's relationship with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has improved over the time despite the player being booed during his last PSG home game at Parc des Princes. Mbappe eventually went on to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer and will now face PSG at the FIFA Club World Cup.

What Were Kylian Mbappe's Allegations?

Mbappe alleged that the club behaved with him in an unprofessional manner after he communicated his desire not to trigger the one year option in June 2023. PSG left Mbappe out of their pre-season tour in Japan and South Korea and the player was made to train with the fringe players. The club insisted that they would rather sell the player than let him leave the Ligue 1 side for free.