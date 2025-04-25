Explained: How Kevin De Bruyne Can Still Continue To Play For Manchester City This Season Despite Contract Expiry

Kevin De Bruyne's imminent departure from Manchester City will end a prolonged successful chapter at the Etihad Stadium. The Belgian midfielder has had a trophy-laden career at the Premier League club and has already etched his name in the history books as one of the most successful midfielders on English soil.

Kevin De Bruyne To Leave Manchester City After This Season

De Bruyne announced this month that he will be ending his Manchester City career and will leave the club in the summer. His current deal expires in June but with City participating in the FIFA Club World Cup, he will be obliged to travel with the team to the United States. This will be the maiden season with the refurbished format, with 32 teams bidding for the title on US soil.

Will Kevin De Bruyne Play In The FIFA Club World Cup?

Technically, De Bruyne's contract will expire in the midst of the tournament, and he might be forced to continue until June 30. Teams playing in such tournaments sometimes get special permission to keep using their players beyond their contractual obligations. But as per the Daily Star, the midfielder already reiterated his interest not to be involved in the tournament as he fears any injury would further hamper his chance to find a new club.

De Bruyne earlier insisted that he would have been open to extending his stay at the club and the decision came as a shock for him. As quoted by the Mirror, he said, “It came as a bit of a shock. I’m open for anything (including staying in the Premier League). I have to look at the whole picture, sporting, the family, everything together, what makes the most sense for my family."