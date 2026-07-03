Julian Nagelsmann Quits As Germany Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026 Upset, Jurgen Klopp 'Ready' To Take Over: Report
Julian Nagelsmann stepped down as head coach of the German national team following their disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
FIFA World Cup 2026: Julian Nagelsmann has resigned as head coach of the German national football team following their sluggish performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
According to a report by Sky Sports, Nagelsmann has stepped down from his role with Germany. The report also claimed that former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is ready to take over and replace Nagelsmann.
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