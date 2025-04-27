Explained: Why Harry Kane Won't Be A Part Of Bayern Munich's Potential Bundesliga Title-Winning Match

Harry Kane could lift his first trophy on German soil. Bayern Munich could clinch the Bundesliga title with a win against RB Leipzig next Saturday.

Harry Kane Set To Miss Bayern Munich's Potential Bundesliga Title Decider

Bayern defeated Mainz 3-0, but will have to wait with Bayer Leverkusen also winning their match against Augsburg. However, Kane is all set to miss Bayern's potential title decider. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker has accumulated five yellow cards, which means he will serve an automatic suspension in the next game. The Bayern frontman was shown a yellow card by the referee for holding on to the ball for a long time.

Kane has been pivotal for the Bavarians in the German top tier, having scored 24 times in the top flight alongside 9 assists to his name. This could be his first ever trophy in his coveted football career.

German Soccer Association Came Out In Support Of Referee

Kane reportedly wasn't happy with the decision and criticised referee Bastian Dankert after the match. But the German soccer federation came out in their defence, insisting the call was right. Marco Fritz, who is responsible for referee's performance evaluation, told Sport1, “The yellow card is 100% covered by the rules.

“A referee has to assess the match of that day.”