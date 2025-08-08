FC Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick To Miss Next Champions League Match Due To UEFA Supsension, Here's Why

Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick checks his watches during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium | Image: AP Photo

FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has been handed a one-match suspension by UEFA and will miss the next Champions League match. Flick's assistant, Marcus Sorg, has also been suspended, and both have been fined 20,000 euros ($23,320) each.

Hansi Flick Has Been Suspended By UEFA

UEFA's disciplinary committee stated that Flick and his assistant have been punished for their misconduct during their behaviour in the 4-3 semifinal defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League last season. Flick appeared to be furious by the refereeing decision during the game and didn't hold back in the post-match press conference. Eric Garcia, Raphinha and Dani Olmo scored for the Catalans, while for Inter, Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Francesco Acerbi and Davide Frattesi registered their name on the scoresheet.

As quoted by the Indian Express, he said, “I don’t want to talk about the referee but each decision that was 50-50 went for them. We have to accept that.” This means both Flick and Sorg will miss Barcelona's opening group stage match and will not be in the dugout.

Lamine Yamal And Robert Lewandowski Fined By UEFA

In a separate incident, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski have been fined €5,000 for failing to comply with the doping norms. The duo didn't report to the mandatory doping control post in the same match. However, they won't serve any suspension as it stands. Barcelona won the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup last season but crashed out of the Champions League.

They already strengthened their squad by adding the likes of Marcus Rashford to the squad and will aim for a strong start to the season. Lewansowski will miss the Joan Gamper Trophy game against Como due to a hamstring problem, the club has confirmed. They issued a statement, “The striker is unavailable for Sunday’s game and his recovery will determine his return."