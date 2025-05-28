'Don’t Think It Was A Great Season': FC Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo Left Unsatisfied With Team's 2024-25 Campaign Despite Winning 3 Trophies

FC Barcelona were on a roll in the 2024-25 season as they became a feared team across Europe in all competitions. Ever since FC Barcelona appointed Hansi Flick as the new manager of the team at the start of the season, the German manager has turned things around at the Catalan club and helped them win three trophies in the 2024-25 season. Barcelona under the guidance of Hansi Flick won the La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. Barcelona fell short in the UEFA Champions League as they were eliminated in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Ronaldo Araujo Not Happy With His 2024-25 Season

Despite Barcelona being on top of the world in the 2024-25 season, Ronald Araujo was left unsatisfied with his season because he missed a lot of games due to an injury. Ronald Araujo in his statement further added that he is happy at Barcelona and has a long term contract with the team.

"I’m happy with all the titles we won this season. Personally, I don’t think it was a great season, especially because of the injury that kept me out for a long time, but I’m happy because I’ve got three titles under my belt, and I’m happy to be here. I assure my continuity, I have a contract until 2031," said Ronald Araujo while speaking to the media according to GOAL.

FC Barcelona Looking To Comeback Stronger In 2025-26 Season