Updated April 14th 2025, 16:48 IST

FC Barcelona Geared Up To Take On Borussia Dortmund In Second Leg Of UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal In Germany

FC Barcelona will take on Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal after securing a 4-0 win in the first leg.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Borussia Dortmund vs FC Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund vs FC Barcelona | Image: AP

FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund will be taking on one another in what will be the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. The second leg between the two teams will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Germany with it being an away game for Barcelona and a home game for Dortmund. The first leg between the two heavyweight sides was played in Barcelona which saw Hansi Flick's men run away with a 4-0 win to get a strong lead ahead of the second leg of the quarterfinal. 

Barcelona Looking To Cement Semi-Final Spot In Clash Against BVB 

FC Barcelona will be going in the second leg of the quarterfinal against Borussia Dortmund with a 4-0 lead. During the first leg, FC Barcelona completely dominated Dortmund with former Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski scoring a brace along with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha scoring a goal each. 

Borussia Dortmund have not been in the best of forms as they are currently in eight position in the table of the Bundesliga. Dortmund so far have played 29 matches in the German league. In these 29 matches, they have 12 wins, 6 draws and 11 losses. 

As for FC Barcelona, they have been in prolific form all season. They have already won the Spanish Super Cup and are currently at the top of the table in La Liga. FC Barcelona will head into the second leg as favorites to win the tie and secure a place in the semi-finals. 

Dortmund will have to pull off a massive comeback if they want any hopes of securing a place in the semi-finals. 

Predicted XI For The Clash Between Barcelona And Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Anton, Bensebaini; Gross, Nmecha; Gittens, Brandt, Adeyemi; Guirassy

Barcelona Predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Martin; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Lewandowski 

Published April 14th 2025, 16:48 IST