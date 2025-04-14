How Liverpool Can Be Crowned Premier League Champions Next Week? Possible Scenarios Explained

Liverpool have extended their lead at the top with a 2-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League. With Arsenal playing out a 1-1 draw with Brentford, the Reds have opened up a 13-point lead at the top.

A late header from Virgil van Dijk ensured they remained on the right path towards a second Premier League title. Liverpool are within touching distance of the Premier League title, but when can they be crowned as the Premier League champions?

How Can Liverpool Lift The Premier League Title Next Week?

Mohamed Salah's side effectively needs six points from the remaining six matches to lift their 20th League title. If they lose all the four matches apart from two, they would still run away with the title. They are currently on 76 points and would then finish the campaign on 82 points, while if Arsenal still get to win their remaining all the matches, they could only reach 81 points.

How Long Can Arsenal Hold Off Liverpool?

If Liverpool get the better of Leicester City and Arsenal face a defeat against Ipswich Town, Liverpool will be handed the Premier League title. Liverpool would already be on 79 points and would still pip the Gunners by one point who can at most reach 78 points with just 15 points to play for in the Premier League.

If Arsenal beat Ipswich Town, they would still have to avoid a defeat against Crystal Palace when they host them on April 23 in order to make Liverpool wait a bit longer for their Premier League title. The current table toppers will have the chance to clinch the EPL title when they take on Tottenham Hotspur on April 27.