FC Barcelona's Injury Woes Continue As Fermín López Leaves Pitch In Tears During 3-0 Win Over Getafe

FC Barcelona clinched a commanding 3-0 win over Getafe in their La Liga 2025-2026 fixture, on Monday, September 22, at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

It was Ferran Torres's brace and Dani Olmo's lone goal that helped the Catalan-based clinch the three points. FC Barcelona hold second place on La Liga standings with 13 points and have a goal difference of +13.

Injury Concerns Hit FC Barcelona

Injury concerns have once again struck the Catalan-based club during their clash against Getafe. Soon after the final whistle of the match, Barcelona youngster lay down on the pitch while holding his groin and the back of his leg. Soon after that, the medical staff rushed onto the pitch to check his condition. Later, he left the pitch in tears; it was visible that the player was in great pain.

During the match against Getafe, Fermin Lopez came on as a substitute on the field. In the 60th minute, Lopez replaced Ferran Torres on the field, after the 25-year-old scored two goals in the first half.

In the match, Lopez also completed the most dribbles (3).

While speaking in the post-match press conference, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick confirmed Lopez's injury. He also added that more tests will be conducted to understand Lopez's condition and determine how long the 22-year-old will be out of the field.

Fermin Lopez's Stats For FC Barcelona

Fermin Lopez has been a part of Barcelona's senior team since 2023. Previously, he was a part of the junior side. For the Catalan-based club, Lopez played 92 matches, scoring 21 goals.

Earlier in the 2024-2025 season, Fermin Lopez played a crucial role for the club, playing 46 matches and scoring 8 goals. Last season, he also made nine assists.

In the ongoing season, the young blood played four matches and scored two goals.