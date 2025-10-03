FC Barcelona Issue Lamine Yamal Injury Update, Spanish Winger Set To Spend A Brief Spell On Sidelines

Lamine Yamal is all set to spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines, FC Barcelona have announced on Friday. Yamal will now miss the Sevilla clash in La Liga and will also miss Spain's upcoming two FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria.

FC Barcelona Offered Lamine Yamal Injury Update

Yamal was named in the Spain squad for both games, but now he will not take part in the game and will continue to recuperate from an aggravated groin injury he suffered during the Champions League defeat against PSG. Yamal had already spent a lengthy time on the sidelines when he was injured during international duty, and his absence will be a major concern for Hansi Flick.

Barcelona cannot afford to lose more ground in the La Liga title race. Following Real Madrid's defeat against Atletico Madrid, the Catalans are now leading the Spanish top flight and need to beat Sevilla to stay in the hunt.

Barcelona issued a statement. “The discomfort in the pubic area that player Lamine Yamal has been experiencing has reappeared after the match against PSG. He will be out for the Sevilla game, and the estimated recovery time is 2-3 weeks.”

Hansi Flick Had Accused The Spanish National Team

Earlier, Hansi Flick lashed out at the Spain National team, accusing them of risking the player and using him for unnecessary minutes. Yamal was involved for 79 minutes in a 3-0 win against Bulgaria and another 73 minutes in a 6-0 win against Turkey.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente insisted he had no conflict with Flick and that he only chooses players who are fit to play. “We take zero risks, only the risks that any player takes on when one plays a sport.

“If a player comes with the team it means he is healthy, and if he plays it means he is in playing condition.”