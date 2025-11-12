Former Manchester United Player Files Lawsuit Against Premier League Giants, Seeks £1m In Damages Over Medical Negligence

Just when things have started to go well for Manchester United on the pitch, they have been dealt a severe blow off the pitch. Former United defender Axel Tuanzebe is claiming £1million in damages through a lawsuit from the Premier League giants over “Clinical Negligence.”

Axel Tuanzebe Files £1million Lawsuit Against Manchester United

Tuanzebe, who came through the United academy, is alleging that he can no longer play "without restriction or impediment", as per Sky News, which has access to the documents. The lawsuit has been filed at the London High Court, and he is seeking in excess of £1,000,000 from the English giants.

It is learnt that the case is built on a left-sided pars fracture sustained by the player in January 2020, and it went on to play a severe role as he also developed a right-sided pars fracture two years later. The lawsuit states, "The lawsuit says: "Appropriate treatment plans would, on the balance of probabilities, have resulted in the claimant avoiding the pain and discomfort set out below and would have resulted in him being able to play professional football at elite level without restriction or impediment.

"As it is, although he continues to play at an elite level, this has impacted his career and earnings."

Advertisement

Axel Tuanzebe Accused The Club Of Negligence

The lawsuit further pointed out that in 2020, if the club had consulted specialists, then he would have been advised at least 12 weeks of rest so that the fracture would heal. But the defender started playing in the Premier League 2 and came back in a brilliant manner as he was almost errorless against PSG in the Champions League.

Advertisement