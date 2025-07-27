FC Barcelona Register 3-1 Win vs Vissel Kobe in Pre-Season Friendly, New Signing Roony Bardghji Among The Goals

The FC Barcelona vs Vissel Kobe pre-season football friendly was one that fans of the Spanish club were always going to keep a keen eye on, given the club have made a few new signings and there was a chance of getting to see them in action. And that is exactly what happened in a match that saw Barca run out 3-1 winners.

On loan Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and young sensation Roony Bardghji both made their first appearances for the club but it was the latter who got on the scoresheet.

The Japanese club, to their credit, did well and the scores were level at 1-1 at half-time but in the second half the game went away from them completely.

Spirited Show From Vissel Kobe

It was Barcelona who took the lead when Eric Garcia scored in the 33rd minute of the game, which would have perhaps come as no surprise given the gulf in class between the sides.

However, Kobe equalised at the stroke of half-time thanks to a goal from Taisei Miyashiro and they went into the break with the scores very much level.

But it was expected that Barcelona would put up a more spirited showing in the next half and that is exactly what happened.

Youngster Roony Bardghji Shines For Barca

There was a lot of focus on how Rashford would do for his new club but the headlines will deservedly focus more on the young Swedish forward signed this summer.

Bardghi has long been touted as a wonderkid and he showed why exactly he could be set to flourish at a club who have long since developed a reputation for developing young players.

He posed plenty of problems to the Vissel Kobe defence and it was absolutely no surprise when he put the Catalan side back in front in the 77th minute.

The result was put to bed 10 minutes later thanks to an impressive finish from Pedro Fernandez, a 17-year-old academy player who is seen as having a bright future.