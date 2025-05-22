'Yes, Last Season': FC Barcelona Sporting Director Deco Confirms Paris Saint Germain's Interest In Young Prodigy Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has taken the football world by storm as he busted onto the scene and helped Spain win the Euros title in the 2023-24 season. Lamine Yamal following his super season with Spain and winning the Euros, in the 2024-25 season has helped Barcelona win three trophies. Lamine Yamal played key roles in helping FC Barcelona win the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. As Lamine Yamal is being tagged as the next biggest thing in football, FC Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed that PSG were interested in the Spanish superstar.

PSG Were Willing To Pay Massive Fee For Lamine Yamal

Barcelona director Deco in an interview has revealed that UEFA Champions League finalists Paris Saint Germain were interested in the Spanish star last season. In the interview with RAC1, Deco confirmed that Paris Saint Germain had their interest in Lamine Yamal communicated to FC Barcelona. He also stated that Real Madrid were interested in the star but did not communicate it to Barcelona.

"Yes, last season, not this one yet, but what we want is for him to stay. We don't want to listen to offers, PSG asked, but Real Madrid didn't," Deco confirmed during the interview.

According to reports, Paris Saint Germain made an offer of around 250 million for the Spanish superstar. However Barcelona refused to let the Spanish star go to the French giants.

Lamine Yamal's Super Season With FC Barcelona