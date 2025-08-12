After Benjamin Sesko, Manchester United Eyeing Another Huge Transfer & Push to Sign 'Next Moises Caicedo' From Brighton

Football and Premier League giants Manchester United are eyeing a move for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, who many within the club believe to be the next version of Moises Caicedo. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, but agreeing on a transfer fee with the Tony Bloom-owned side might be.

Brighton reportedly have no intention of selling him this summer and, given he still has 3 years left on his deal as well as an option to extend for another year, it means they hold all the cards for the transfer.

The expectation is that it would take a bid of around £112 million to get a deal over the line, which would be a record fee for an African player.

Why United Covet Carlos Baleba

United are keen to get a deal done for two major reasons - the main one being that his dynamism, energy, work rate and tireless stamina are all needed in a midfield that desperately needs a boost of energy.

The other reason is that, with it being common knowledge that Brighton would be keen to sell in 2026, it would spark something of a bidding war for the player.

United are keen to avoid having to bid against other clubs for Baleba, much like they needed to compete with Newcastle United for the signing of Benjamin Sesko.

Therefore they are keen to make a move this year - even if that means Brighton demanding an insanely high transfer fee, which they very easily can.

A Look at United's Transfer Window Thus Far

What makes matters even more complicated is that United have already spent heavily in the summer 2025 transfer window thus far and need to sell players to balance the books.

They have signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves, Bryan Mbuemo from Brentford and the aforementioned Sesko from RB Leipzig.

But outgoings are also needed, with Marcus Rashford's loan to Barcelona being the only one of note thus far.