FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Know Live Streaming Details, Match Location, Timings, Probable Playing XI and Squads

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be facing off in their Copa Del Rey semi-final match. This will be the second leg of the match after the first leg ended in a 4-4 draw. Both teams are big names in Europe an it will be an interesting watch. Hansi Flick and Barcelona have been undefeated throughout 2025 and will be looking to continue their excellent run of form.

Where Will The Copa del Rey Match Between Barcelona And Atletico Madrid Be Played?

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be playing their Copa del Rey match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. The Santiago Bernabeu is the home stadium of Barcelona.

Where To Watch The Copa del Rey Match Between Barcelona And Atletico Madrid?

The Copa del Rey match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will not be broadcasted live in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on FanCode.

What Time Will The Copa del Rey Match Between Barcelona And Atletico Madrid Be Broadcasted?

The Copa del Rey match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be broadcasted and streamed live at 1:00 AM IST.

Predicted XI's For The Copa del Rey Match Between Barcelona And Atletico Madrid?

Barcelona predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Gavi; Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Musso, Llorente, Gimenez, Lenglet, Azpilicueta, Simeone, Barrios, De Paul, Lino, Griezmann, Alvarez

Barcelona's Full Squad For The 2024-25 Season

Barcelona's Squad: Ander Astralaga, Iñaki Peña, Diego Kochen, Wojciech Szczęsny, Marc-André ter Stegen, Áron Yaakobishvili, Alejandro Balde, Alexis Olmedo, Álvaro Cortés, Andrés Cuenca, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Eric García, Gerard Martín, Héctor Fort, Iñigo Martínez, Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Sergi Domínguez, Dani Olmo, Noah Darvich, Frenkie de Jong, Fermín, Gavi, Guille Fernández, Marc Bernal, Marc Casadó, Pablo Torre, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Pau Víctor, Raphinha, Toni Fernández

Atletico Madrid's Full Squad For The 2024-25 Season