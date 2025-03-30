FC Barcelona vs Girona: Know Live Streaming Details, Match Location, Timings, Probable Playing XI and Squads

FC Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga table as they get ready to face Girona on 30th March 2025. Barcelona who have been in superb form in 24/25 season are currently equal on points with rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga table but are ahead of them on goal difference and also have an extra match in hand. As the two Catalonian teams get ready to face off against one another here is everything you need to know regarding the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Girona.

Where Will The Match Between Girona And FC Barcelona Be Played?

The La Liga match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys which is the interim home ground of FC Barcelona as their main home stadium, Spotify Camp Nou is currently under construction.

Where To Live Stream And Watch Broadcast Of La Liga Clash Between FC Barcelona And Girona?

For fans in India, the live streaming of the La Liga clash between FC Barcelona and Girona will be available on GXR World. The match will not be broadcasted on any tv channel in India.

Predicted XI's For The Match Between FC Barcelona And Girona

FC Barcelona: Szczesny, Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Girona: Gazzaniga, Martinez, Blind, Kjeci, Gutierrez; Herrera, Romeu, Arthur; Tsygankov, Stuani, Danjuma

Predicted Score Of La Liga Clash Between FC Barcelona And Girona

FC Barcelona are running riot through teams in the La Liga. With this being kept in mind, FC Barcelona are favorites to win the match against Girona. The predicted score line for the match is 4-1 with Barcelona taking home the three points.

Full Squads Of FC Barcelona And Girona Ahead Of La Liga Clash

FC Barcelona: Ander Astralaga, Iñaki Peña, Diego Kochen, Wojciech Szczęsny, Marc-André ter Stegen, Áron Yaakobishvili, Alejandro Balde, Alexis Olmedo, Álvaro Cortés, Andrés Cuenca, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Eric García, Gerard Martín, Héctor Fort, Iñigo Martínez, Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Sergi Domínguez, Dani Olmo, Noah Darvich, Frenkie de Jong, Fermín, Gavi, Guille Fernández, Marc Bernal, Marc Casadó, Pablo Torre, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Pau Víctor, Raphinha, Toni Fernández

Girona: Aleksandar Andreev, Jordi Danso, Lucas Garcia Madrigal, Paulo Gazzaniga, Juan Carlos, Vladyslav Krapyvtsov, Pau García, Alejandro Francés, Arnau Martínez, Daley Blind, David López, Ferrán, Juanpe, Ladislav Krejčí, Marc Aznar, Miguel Gutiérrez, Antal Yaakobishvili, Artero, Arthur Melo, Yáser Asprilla, Papa Ba, Bryan Gil, Oriol Comas, Enric García, Yangel Herrera, Iván Martín, Gabriel Misehouy, Oriol Romeu, Jhon Solís, Donny van de Beek, Abel Ruiz, Juan Arango, Dawda Camara, Arnaut Danjuma, Jastin García, Min-su Kim, Bojan Miovski, Portu, Raúl Martínez, Cristhian Stuani, Viktor Tsygankov

Read More: Kylian Mbappe Opens Up On His Special Bond With Cristiano Ronaldo