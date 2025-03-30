Kylian Mbappe Opens Up On His Special Bond With Cristiano Ronaldo After Equalling CR7's Real Madrid Record Against Leganes

Updated March 30th 2025, 17:29 IST
Kylian Mbappe has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's goal tally from his debut season for Real Madrid. Mbappe scored a brace against the Los Blancos, helping his team to a 3-2 win over Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu.
He took his tally to 33 goals, the same number Ronaldo registered in his maiden La Liga campaign after joining from Manchester United for a record-breaking fee at that time. With nine more matches to go, Mbappe certainly will surpass Ronaldo's tally.
After the game, Mbappe was elated to have broken Ronaldo's record and insisted it's very special. In a conversation with Real Madrid TV, he said, "It's very special... to have the same number of goals as Cristiano is always good.
"We know what he means for Real Madrid and me, we speak, he gives me a lot of advice, he scored many goals - but we have to win trophies here."
Mbappe has recovered after a slow start and the win has now put Real Madrid in a commanding position in the La Liga. Barcelona are still the table topper and are scheduled to face Girona in a very crucial clash. If the Catalan giants lose points in this game it will provide a great opportunity for Real Madrid to close the gap.
Ivan Zamorano currently holds the record for scoring the most number of goals in a Real Madrid shirt in his debut season in the La Liga in 1992. Mbappe needs five more goals to etch his name on the history books forever. The former PSG frontman has already found the net 32 times in this season and will lead the side when the Spanish side takes on Arsenal in the Champions League Quarterfinals.
