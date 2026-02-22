FC Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga In India?

Barcelona players argues with referee Miguel Sesma Espinosa during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF in Barcelona | Image: AP

FC Barcelona will aim to leapfrog Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table when they host Levante on Sunday. With Real Madrid losing to Osasuna, the Catalans will have a chance to reclaim their top spot with a win.

Barcelona are yet to be defeated on their home turf and have won all their 11 home matches this season so far. The Catalans have won all of their home encounters against Levante and will be eager to keep their record intact when they meet each other again. Hansi Flick confirmed both Pedri and Marcus Rashford are back and they might be selected for this crucial clash.

Levante are battling relegation and are deeply embedded in the drop zone. They would happily keep a point, which would likely ease their pressure a bit.

Advertisement

FC Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga Live Streaming Details



When will the FC Barcelona vs Levante La Liga Match take place?

The FC Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match will take place on Sunday, February 22.

Advertisement

Where will the FC Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match take place?

The FC Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

What time will the FC Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match start?

The FC Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match will start at 08:45 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the FC Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match?

The FC Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the FC Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match?