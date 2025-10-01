FC Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League in India?

FC Barcelona will take on PSG in the Champions League | Image: AP

FC Barcelona and defending champions PSG will renew their rivalry in a Champions League fixture at the Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys. Luis Enrique will return to his former stomping ground for the first time, and the defending champions aim to emulate Real Madrid in order to defend their Champions League title.

Barcelona are currently unbeaten this season and have been on a scoring spree. A Marcus Rashford brace helped the Catalans tame a spirited Newcastle United in the last UCL game, and the English international will play a pivotal role once again.

PSG have emerged as a dominant side under Luis Enrique and they will be eager to prove their European credentials once again.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have met on 13 occasions in the past. The Spanish giants have the bragging rights with five victories, PSG, on the other hand, have won four games, and the remaining four games have ended in a draw.

FC Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League Live Streaming

When Will The FC Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The FC Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, October 2.

Where Will The FC Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The FC Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys, Spain.

At What Time Will The FC Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The FC Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

How To Watch The FC Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the FC Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The FC Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast?