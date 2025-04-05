FC Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga: Squads, Predicted Lineup, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

FC Barcelona will host an in-form Real Betis in a crucial La Liga match at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. The match will start at 12:00 AM IST on Sunday, April 6.

The Catalans are in a very tight La Liga title race and can not afford to lose the momentum from here on. They are currently three points adrift of Real Madrid, who will face Valencia on Saturday.

FC Barcelona vs Real Betis Live Streaming

Where Will The La Liga Match Between FC Barcelona and Real Betis Be Played?

The La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. The match will start at 12:00 AM IST.

How To Watch The La Liga Match Between FC Barcelona and Real Betis in India?

There won't be any live telecast of the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis. The live streaming of the match will be available on the gxr.world website.

FC Barcelona La Liga Squad

Goalkeepers: 13. Iñaki Peña, 25. Wojciech Szczesny, 31. Diego Kochen

Defenders: 2. Pau Cubarsí, 3. Alejandro Balde, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 32. Héctor Fort, 35. Gerard Martín

Midfielders: 6. Gavi, 8. Pedri, 14. Pablo Torre, 16. Fermín López, 21. Frenkie de Jong

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Raphinha, 18. Pau Víctor, 19. Lamine Yamal

Real Betis La Liga Squad

Goalkeepers: Adrián, Fran Vieites, Manu González, Germán García

Defenders: Héctor Bellerín, Diego Llorente, Marc Bartra, Ricardo Rodríguez, Youssouf Sabaly, Romain Perraud, Bernardo Natan, Xavi Pleguezuelo and Sergi Altimira.

Midfield: William Carvalho, Marc Roca, Johnny Cardoso, Giovani Lo Celso, Pablo Fornals, Jesús Rodríguez, Mateo Flores, Carlos Guirao.

Forwards: Antony Matheus dos Santos, Ezequiel Ávila, Cédric Bakambu, and Aitor Ruibal, Pablo García and Jesús Rodríguez.

FC Barcelona vs Real Betis Predicted Lineups

FC Barcelona: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Lewandowski.