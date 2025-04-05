Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga: Time, Predicted Lineups, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

La Liga: Real Madrid will lock horns against Valencia in the upcoming La Liga fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Saturday, April 5th. The match will kick off at 7:45 PM IST. Los Merengues are at their top form recently, they have conceded just one defeat in their previous five fixtures. On the other hand, Valencia have just won two games in their previous five matches.

Here's All You Need To Know About Real Madrid vs Valencia Match

Where will the Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Spain.

When will Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia will be played on Saturday, April 5, at 7:45 PM IST.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, the Real Madrid and Valencia La Liga match won’t have a broadcast in India as there is no official broadcast partner for La Liga in the country.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia live streaming of La Liga match in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid and Valencia La Liga match in India for free on gxr.world website.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia live streaming of La Liga match in the USA?

Fans can watch the live streaming of Real Madrid and Valencia La Liga match in the USA on ESPN Plus.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia live streaming of La Liga match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the live streaming of Real Madrid and Valencia La Liga match on Premier Sports.

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid: Lunin, Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Fran Garcia, Tchouameni, Fede, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Mbappe.