FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga In India?
FC Barcelona will have a chance to leapfrog Real Madrid when they host Real Sociedad in a La Liga encounter on SUnday. Get all telecast details here.
FC Barcelona will host Real Sociedad in a La Liga fixture at the Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys on Sunday. With Real Madrid losing to Atletico Madrid 5-2, the Catalans will have the opportunity to capture the top position with a win in this match.
Barcelona have maintained a fine run of form and have remained unbeaten throughout the season so far. However, the Catalans lost Joan García and Raphinha due to injury against Real Oviedo and it means Wojciech Szczesny will return in the goal. Marcus Rashford has been in stellar form and in the absence of Raphinha, the onus will be on him to propel his side.
Sociedad are languishing in the 17th place but managed to defeat Barcelona 1-0 last season at their home.
La Liga 2025-26, FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When Will the FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-26 Match will take place on Sunday, September 28.
Where Will the FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-26 Match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys, Spain.
What time will the FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-26 Match start?
The FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-26 Match will start at 10 PM IST on Sunday.
Where can you watch the FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-26 Match on live TV?
The FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-26 will not have a live broadcast in India.
Where can the FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-26 Match be watched on live streaming?
The FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-26 Match can be watched on live streaming on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.
