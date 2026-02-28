Updated 28 February 2026 at 20:05 IST
FC Barcelona vs Villarreal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga In India?
Barcelona will host Villarreal at Camp Nou for their La Liga clash on February 28, 2026, with the hosts hoping to gain a four-point lead over title rivals Real Madrid.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
FC Barcelona will welcome high-flying Villarreal to Camp Nou for their La Liga clash, with the hosts aiming to tighten their hold as the league toppers. Meanwhile, Villarreal will be hoping to bounce back from two of their recent defeats.
A win against Villareal will see Barcelona taking a four-point lead over Real Madris who will host mid-table Getafe on Monday night. With just one point separating the two sides, Barca would look forward to getting all three points to ensure they don’t give away their one-point lead at the top of the standings just one week after reclaiming it.
Meanwhile, Villareal was once a serious contender for the La Liga title before their poor performance in January slowed down their title quest. However, despite losing the title hopes, they are still in the running to ensure a Top 3 finish and a Champions League qualification. A win against Barca will solidify their quest to end the season with a Champions League qualification.
ALSO READ- Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?
Advertisement
FC Barcelona vs Villarreal Live Streaming Details
When will the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga Match take place?
The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match will take place on Saturday, February 28.
Advertisement
Where will the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match take place?
The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
ALSO READ- Benfica Suspend Five Supporters Following Alleged Racial Abuse Incident In Champions League Playoff Clash Against Real Madrid
What time will the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match start?
The FC Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match will start at 08:45 PM IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match in India?
The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match will not have a live broadcast in India.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match?
The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match can be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 28 February 2026 at 20:05 IST