FC Barcelona vs Villarreal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga In India?

FC Barcelona will welcome high-flying Villarreal to Camp Nou for their La Liga clash, with the hosts aiming to tighten their hold as the league toppers. Meanwhile, Villarreal will be hoping to bounce back from two of their recent defeats.

A win against Villareal will see Barcelona taking a four-point lead over Real Madris who will host mid-table Getafe on Monday night. With just one point separating the two sides, Barca would look forward to getting all three points to ensure they don’t give away their one-point lead at the top of the standings just one week after reclaiming it.

Meanwhile, Villareal was once a serious contender for the La Liga title before their poor performance in January slowed down their title quest. However, despite losing the title hopes, they are still in the running to ensure a Top 3 finish and a Champions League qualification. A win against Barca will solidify their quest to end the season with a Champions League qualification.

FC Barcelona vs Villarreal Live Streaming Details

When will the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga Match take place?

The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match will take place on Saturday, February 28.

Where will the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match take place?

The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

What time will the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match start?

The FC Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match will start at 08:45 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match in India?

The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match?