FC Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

The first matchweek of the UEFA Champions League continues, and thrilling action between European football clubs continues. FC Copenhagen is all set to host Bundesliga titans Bayer Leverkusen, which will mark the beginning of their respective Champions League campaigns.

Expect it to be an electrifying clash, with both sides looking to gain some early momentum by winning their campaign opener match-ups. Both teams have been firm in their respective football leagues.

FC Copenhagen Hosts Bundesliga Titans Bayer Leverkusen In UCL Campaign Opener

FC Copenhagen would enter the campaign with a firm performance in the Danish Superliga so far. But they suffered a 2-1 loss to Brøndby.

The Danish side would look to put up a commanding performance despite the loss. All eyes would be on Youssoufa Moukoko and Mohamed Elyounoussi as they lead the charge in attack.

The visiting Bayer Leverkusen would be under a new head coach in Kasper Hjulmand, who would be making his UEFA Champions League debut. Bayer 04 is coming off a commanding 3-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Stars like Patrik Schick and Alejandro Grimaldo have put up a dominant showcase lately, and their form will be key in the upcoming away fixture.

FC Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The FC Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The FC Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 10:15 PM IST.

Where Will The FC Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The FC Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Parken Stadium in København, Denmark.

How To Watch The FC Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the FC Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.