Harry Kane Smashes Champions League Record With Chelsea Brace, Bayern Munich Star Joins Cristiano Ronaldo And Neymar In Elite List

Harry Kane has continued his stupendous scoring streak in the Champions League. Riding on his brace, Bayern Munich thumped Chelsea 3-1 at the Allianz Arena.

Harry Kane Smashed Another Champions League Record

The 32-year-old has already found the net nine times in five matches in all competitions and has been a vital cog for Bayern Munich, who will renew their Champions League hopes. With two goals, Kane has smashed a number of records. He became the third player, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, to score 20+ goals for two clubs in the Champions League. Ronaldo did the honours for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, while Neymar found the net for both FC Barcelona and PSG.

Kane also got past David Beckham to become the English player with the most goal contributions in UCL history. The 32-year-old has now contributed to 53 goals in the top European tournament.

Kane was delighted with his performance. He told DAZN, “I always feel like in the Champions League you create maybe more chances than the Bundesliga, the games are maybe a bit more open, and that suits me."

Harry Kane Led Bayern Munich To 3-1 Win Over Chelsea

A Trevoh Chalobah own goal allowed the home side to take the lead. Kane then converted a penalty after he was brought down by Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo inside the penalty box. The referee took his time but pointed to the spot.