FC Copenhagen vs Napoli Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?
FC Copenhagen will host Serie A club Napoli on January 21, 2026, for the Champions League clash at Parken in Copenhagen.
Antonio Conte's side, Napoli, would have to work hard to make it to the top 24 in the Champions League. Notably, all of Napoli's points in the Champions League have come from matches at Stadio Maradona, where they have remained undefeated across all competitions.
Both FC Copenhagen and Napoli are currently on seven points with two wins, one draw, and three defeats. Napoli have lost all three of their last away matches, conceding 10 goals and scoring just two. Additionally, Napoli is currently marred with injury woes, with key players like Amir Rrahmani and Matteo Politano sidelined due to injuries. Additionally, Alex Meret, Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Zambo Anguissa, Billy Gilmour, and David Neres are all out due to injury.
FC Copenhagen vs Napoli Live Streaming Details:
When will the Champions League match between FC Copenhagen and Napoli take place?
The fixture between FC Copenhagen and Napoli will take place on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.
Where will the Champions League fixture between FC Copenhagen and Napoli take place?
The match between FC Copenhagen and Napoli will take place at Parken in Copenhagen.
What time will the Champions League match between FC Copenhagen and Napoli start?
The Champions League fixture will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the match between FC Copenhagen and Napoli in India?
The live telecast of the Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.
Where can you live-stream the FC Copenhagen vs Napoli match?
The FC Copenhagen vs Napoli Champions League fixture can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.