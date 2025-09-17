FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa SC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League 2 Group D Match Live?

FC Goa, the top-flight Indian football club, will commence its AFC Champions League 2 Group D campaign against Iraqi football outfit Al-Zawraa SC. It would be the second-ever continental appearance for FC Goa after making their debut in the AFC Champions League in 2021.

The Fatroda Stadium would be lit up with the Gaurs receiving immense backing from the crowd. But Al-Zawraa would be looking to put up a fight and gain an edge in the AFC Champions League 2 competition.

FC Goa Commences ACL 2 Campaign Against Al-Zawraa SC At Home

Under Manolo Marquez's coaching, FC Goa have been building themselves up to display defensive prowess and also seize control in the midfield.

With Sandesh Jhingan being unavailable due to a facial injury, the football club would rely on stars like Pol Moreno, Dejan Drazic and Javi Siverio to counter the Iraqi football side, who could pose a genuine threat in the game.

Al-Zawraa SC would enter the competition with more experience, as it would be their sixth continental appearance. Players like Mohammed Qasim and Reziq Bani Hani are expected to be key in the competition.

All eyes would also be on captain and goalkeeper Jalal Hassan's strategy during the action.

It would be the first time that FC Goa and Al-Zawraa DC would be in action against each other in the competition. The stakes are high, and both sides would be keen to make a mark on Asia's second-tier stage.

FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Group D Match LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The AFC Champions League 2 Match between FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa Start?

The AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa will kick off at 07:15 PM IST on Wednesday, September 17.

Where Will The AFC Champions League 2 Match Between FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa Take Place?

The AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

How To Watch The AFC Champions League 2 Match Between FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa?

Fans in India can live stream the match between FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa on the Fancode app and website with an active subscription. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast for this match in India.