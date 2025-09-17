Real Madrid Outplay Marseille Despite Los Blancos Skipper Dani Carvajal's 'Moment Of Madness' Reigniting Memories Of Zidane-Materazzi Headbutt

Real Madrid have had a bittersweet start to their UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign. The Los Blancos defeated Olympique Marseille 2-1 and they are now on the fourth spot of the UCL points table with three points and a goal difference of one. Real Madrid also sustained an unexpected injury issue as Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled out just after playing the first three minutes of the game. Madrid will now play their next game against Kairat Almaty on September 30, 2025.

Dani Carvajal Reignites Memories Of 2006 FIFA World Cup Final

With 18 minutes left in their UEFA Champions League opener, the Los Blancos faced a massive setback when their skipper Dani Carvajal was issued a red card and was sent off. The rash moment, which was a result of Carvajal's momentary show of aggression, handed the hosts an advantage, but they failed to bank on it.

The defender had headbutted Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli following a heated exchange. Rulli was given marching orders after the referee went through the process of a lengthy VAR check. The Carvajal-Rulli moment soon reignited the memories of the 2006 FIFA World Cup final, that was played between France and Italy. French legend and ex-Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had headbutted Marco Materazzi and was sent off.

Olympique Marseille started the game in a dominating fashion as they scored the first goal of the game in the 22nd minute. Unfortunately for Marseille, their lead lasted for just six minutes as Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe converted his first penalty.

10-Man Real Madrid School Olympique Marseille