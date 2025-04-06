FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Know Live Streaming Details, Timings, Probable Playing XI And All You Need To Know

ISL 2024-2025: FC Goa will lock horns against Bengaluru FC in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-2025 semi-final match on Sunday, April 6th. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host the upcoming match of the tournament. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Here's All The Details Of The FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ISL Semi-Final Match

Where Will The ISL Semi-Final Match Between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Be Played?

The ISL semi-final match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is the home stadium of the FC Goa.

Where To Watch The ISL Semi-Final Match Between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC?

The ISL semi-final match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will be broadcasted on Sports 18 in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

What Time Will The ISL Semi-Final Match Between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC Be Broadcasted?

The ISL semi-final match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will be broadcasted and streamed live at 7:30 PM IST.

Here's The Predicted XI's Of FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

FC Goa Predicted XI: Hritik Tiwari, Odei Onaindia, Udanta Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Aakash Sangwan, Carl McHugh, Ayush Chhetri, Muhammed Yasir, Borja Herrera, Brison Fernandes, Armando Sadiku.

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, A Jovanovic, Naorem Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Chinglensana, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Alberto Noguera, Suresh Wangjam, Ryan Williams, Edgar Mendez, Sunil Chhetri.

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC's Full Squads For The 2024-25 Season

FC Goa Squad: Bob Raj, Hritik Tiwari, Lara Sharma, Laxmikant Kattimani, Aakash Sangwan, Jay Gupta, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Zabala, Sanatomba Yanglem, Sandesh Jhingwan, Seriton Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, Boris Singh Thangjam, Borja Gonzalez, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Carl McHugh, Dejan Drazic, Dom Tavora, Iker Vallejo, Jovial Dias, Lalthangliana Lalvenkima, Malsawmtluanga Lalsangliana, Mohammad Yasir, Muhammed Valiyattil, Prachit Gaonkar, Rowllin Borges, Udanta Kumam, Vellington Fernandes, Aaren D’Silva. Armando Sadiku.