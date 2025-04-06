IPL 2025: SRH Urged To Make Two Changes Against GT: 'Don't Think That's The Smartest Thing To Do'

Sunrisers Hyderabd will host the Gujarat Titans at the Rajib Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on April 6, Sunday. SRH have lost their last three matches and Pat Cummins' side is in dire need of a win.

The Gujarat Titans secured their second win in IPL 2025 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Interestingly, GT fielded only three foreigners in that match, with Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford and Rashid Khan playing their part in the match.

Former Indian opener and eminent commentator Aakash Chopra raised questions on Gujarat's tactics. Citing Gujarat's strategy to field three overseas players, Aakash insisted that Gujarat should include both Rutherford and Glenn Phillips if they are not planning to field Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee.

Aakash Chopra Questioned Gujarat Titans' Strategy

On his YouTube channel, he said, “If Kagiso Rabada is not there and you don't wish to play Gerald Coetzee, I feel you should play both Glenn Phillips and Sherfane Rutherford. I didn't understand the logic, that you are playing with three overseas players as Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia, the Indian batters, are more valuable for you. I don't think that's the smartest thing to do.”

Rashid Khan's Form Is A Major Concern For Gujarat Titans

The form of Rashid Khan has also been a concern. The Afghanistan spinner was retained by the IPL 2022 champions, but he hasn't really marked his presence so far, having picked up just one wicket in the first game. Aakash highlighted Rashid's indifferent form and said the 26-year-old must get back into the groove.

“They (GT) bowl very well. Arshad (Khan) and Ishant (Sharma) aren't bowling their full overs. So that might be a bit of a concern, but the only big concern is that Khan sahab is not bowling well. He is not looking the same bowler, and that is something that must change.”

Also Read: Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Watch From Distance As Mohammed Siraj Tries To Go Big In Training Nets Ahead Of GT vs SRH Clash